Best and Worst Landing Spots for Each Star MLB Trade Deadline Target

2018 Stats: 152 OPS+, .306/.364/.543, 32 XBH (10 HR), 35 RBI, 39 R, 3.3 WAR

J.T. Realmuto has been the best catcher in baseball this season.

He's hit .287/.341/.479 while averaging 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 56 RBI and 3.5 WAR the past two seasons, but he's taken his game to another level this year.

The 27-year-old is hitting for more power (.173 to .237 ISO), making more hard contact (33.3 to 43.5 percent) and he's graded out much better defensively (-5 to 2 DRS).

With a bargain salary of $2.9 million this season and team control through 2020, he's far and away the most valuable asset on the Miami roster.

Realmuto requested a trade during the offseason, according to Craig Mish of SiriusXM, and the Marlins have struggled as expected. It's unlikely he's changed his stance on wanting out, so don't be surprised if he's a popular name on the rumor mill.

Best Landing Spot: Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently using Manny Pina (31 years old) and Erik Kratz (38 years old) at the catcher position.

Pina is a solid defender and Kratz has hit well in limited action, but neither is a long-term solution, and the farm system is lacking an heir as well.

Upgrading the starting rotation might be the most pressing need, but swinging a deal for Realmuto would be a significant upgrade now and for the future.

With a young pitching staff that is still settling into roles, Realmuto would bring some welcome stability and provide a significant boost to the lineup.

The Marlins also already have a good feel for the Milwaukee farm system after the offseason blockbuster that sent Christian Yelich to the Brewers, so putting together another trade package should be smooth.

Worst Landing Spot: Washington Nationals

The Nationals kicked the tires on Realmuto during the offseason and they checked in again last month, according to Jon Heyman of FRS Sports, but the asking price hasn't changed.

Trade talks continue to center around Victor Robles and Juan Soto, with the Marlins intent on acquiring one of those high-ceiling outfielders in any deal that involves their star catcher.

Moving either prospect would be a mistake by the Nationals, especially as they get ready to move into the post-Bryce Harper era.

So while moving to a contender would be great for Realmuto, swinging that deal would be a mistake for the Nationals, unless they can find a way to build a package around Carter Kieboom instead.

