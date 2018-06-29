Projecting the 10 Biggest NBA Free-Agent Contracts This Offseason

0 of 10

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

It's all about the money.

NBA free agents make decisions for a wide variety of reasons. Maybe they really are chasing the biggest possible paycheck. (Who could blame them for that?) Perhaps they just want a fresh start in a new location. Some might be seeking out a scheme that best fits their unique talents, while others could be driven by location—whether for their families or a potential reunion with their hometown squad. The explanations for offseason decisions can be wide-ranging.

But here, we're only concerned with the dollars.

We don't care which team might ink Clint Capela, Aaron Gordon or Julius Randle to a lucrative offer sheet. We're not worried about the uniform LeBron James will throw on next season. Where Paul George signs is irrelevant for the time being...unless that decision directly impacts the number on his next contract.

All that matters is the average annual value (note: not total value) of a player's upcoming deal.

The bigger, the better.