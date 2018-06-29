1 Trade to Help Every NBA Contender Catch the Warriors

1 of 5

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers get: Kawhi Leonard

The San Antonio Spurs get: Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and a future first-round pick

Why the Lakers do it

They'd get the superstar they want without having to give up their $66.5 million in cap space. That would go a long way toward securing a LeBron James move to Los Angeles, according to many in the know.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne reported as much when they suggested some form of this trade might be on the table: "As LeBron James remains hesitant to be the first superstar to decide on the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, pressure is mounting for the Lakers front office to execute a trade with the San Antonio Spurs to acquire disgruntled All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard, league sources told ESPN."

A Leonard-James tandem would be tough to beat and would reinvigorate Lakers nation with hope for another banner. The caveat to this deal is the Lakers are only a contender if they manage to pull this off, something Vegas is taking seriously per Bovada.

Why the Spurs do it



The Spurs are in a better spot than some think. After all, the remainder of this team, sans Leonard, won 47 games last season, and 42 of those came without the All-Star. So it's not as if jettisoning Leonard means they have to go into rebuilding mode.

Bringing in all that young talent would both improve the Spurs for the immediate future and help them start to fortify a group for the long term around players such as Dejounte Murray, Randle and Ingram as the foundation and Hart and Kuzma as key rotation players.

The transition could keep the Spurs' historic playoff run going for another decade.

The wrench in the works

There are a couple of things that could clog this up.

For the Lakers, giving up that much talent—even if it means getting a superstar tandem—could still leave them short of the Warriors.

In addition, Lonzo Ball would become somewhat redundant as he's not as useful as the secondary ball-handler. Apart from him, the roster would be so hollowed by expiring contracts and traded players that the rest of the team would have to be rounded out by G Leaguers and ring-chasers.

That's probably not enough depth around the pair to challenge the Warriors—even as prolific as those two are.

The Spurs also seem to be reluctant to deal Leonard to the Lakers—though that's his reported preference—because they don't want to facilitate another superpower in the West, per Chris Sheridan of Sheridan Hoops.

Couple that with the fact that other teams in pursuit of Leonard can offer more attractive packages, and a deal to the Lakers doesn't appear all that likely.