10 Players with Most to Gain in 2018 NBA Summer League

John Bazemore/Associated Press

NBA Summer League is an imperfect proving ground, but it provides the first chance to see which young players are ready to improve.

For that reason, even without any defensive intensity or strategic sophistication, it's still wildly valuable.

Players get the chance to justify their draft slots, provide hope for their teams that they are ready for a larger role and prove they've added critical skills. Strong performances can shift an entire organization's thinking. Example: When Donovan Mitchell blew up last summer, it put the Utah Jazz on a path they never would have foreseen after they lost Gordon Hayward in free agency.

Just as importantly, strong summer-league showings can redefine players' outlooks. Perhaps a former reserve will show he's ready for a rotation role. Maybe a forgotten talent will re-establish himself as a breakout candidate. Lottery-plucked rookies will get their first crack at looking like cornerstones.

If you're playing in summer league, it's probably because you're young and not established as a difference-maker. In that sense, there's a ton at stake for every participant.

These guys have more to gain than most.