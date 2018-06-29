2018 College Baseball Home Run Derby: Date, Time, TV Schedule and Participants

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

The 2018 college baseball season is officially over, but the festivities from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, are not finished quite yet.

Six of the nation's top sluggers will participate in the 2018 College Home Run Derby on Saturday, an event that counts current New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge—then playing at Fresno State—among its past winners.



The event consists of three rounds in which hitters have four minutes to record as many home runs as possible. Each round ends with a two-run bonus ball. Two players are eliminated in each of the first two rounds, setting up a final showdown to crown the winner.

Ahead, you'll find the pertinent viewing information and a closer look at each of the six contestants.

College Home Run Derby Details

Date: Saturday, June 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Participants

RF Wil Dalton, Florida

2018 Stats: .262/.338/.542, 19 HR, 60 RBI

Lightly recruited out of high school, Dalton spent his freshman season at Columbia State CC in Tennessee where he hit .392/.485/.751 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI in 54 games.

Dalton talked with Ryan Young of SECCountry.com about his path to Florida:

"I wasn't highly recruited. I did get drafted in the 29th round my senior year, but if you had told me the beginning of my senior year in high school that I'd have gotten drafted, I'd have laughed at you. I was still trying to play to go to school somewhere, and once I figured out that there hadn't been many schools calling me, I just decided to settle with the junior college route and start focusing on trying to play pro ball and move on to the next step."

With Jonathan India and JJ Schwarz moving on to pro ball, he'll be asked to anchor the Gators offense next season, and a strong junior season could set him up to be an early pick in the 2019 draft.

1B Kyle McCann, Georgia Tech

2018 Stats: .300/.423/.600, 15 HR, 45 RBI

McCann teamed with No. 2 overall pick Joey Bart (1.103 OPS, 16 HR) to form one of the nation's most potent middle-of-the-order tandems.

Unfortunately, those two were far and away the most productive hitters on a team that went 31-27 and failed to reach the postseason for the second year in a row.

With Bart moving on to the pros, it will be up to McCann to lead the offensive attack next season as the program looks to get back on track.

1B Parker Phillips, Austin Peay

2018 Stats: .315/.410/.670, 19 HR, 62 RBI

Austin Peay has never had a player drafted higher than the 10th round and has produced little in the way of MLB talent over the years—veteran catcher A.J. Ellis and former All-Star reliever George Sherrill are among the most notable alumni.

That could change if the 6'3", 244-pound Phillips continues to lay waste to the Ohio Valley Conference.

He hit .328/.442/.613 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI as a freshman and improved on those numbers with a 1.080 OPS and 19 long balls this spring.

It will take improved plate discipline to make him a legitimate pro prospect, but his raw power is for real.

SS Logan Davidson, Clemson

2018 Stats: .292/.408/.544, 15 HR, 46 RBI

A starter from the moment he stepped on to campus at Clemson, Davidson hit .286/.388/.473 with 12 home runs as a freshman.

He improved those numbers across the board this spring and will enter his junior campaign as one of the top college talents in the nation. He's a candidate to go No. 1 overall in the 2019 draft if he can make further strides defensively and with his plate discipline.

Playing alongside Seth Beer (56 HR in three seasons) gave him a chance to workout with one of the nation's top sluggers, and that could serve him well in this exhibition.

LF Thomas Dillard, Ole Miss

2018 Stats: .310/.439/.563, 13 HR, 59 RBI



Dillard hit just .209/.329/.348 with four home runs in 167 plate appearances as a freshman after going undrafted in the 2017 draft.

He led an Ole Miss roster that had nine different players selected in this year's draft in OPS (1.002) and home runs (13) while also swiping a team-high 17 bases.

With a strong 6'0", 215-pound frame, the switch-hitter has plenty of raw power and a Home Run Derby win would be the cherry on top of a breakout season.

1B Nic Ready, Air Force

2018 Stats: .341/.400/.699, 22 HR, 62 RBI

Air Force was among the highest-scoring teams in the country this season, averaging 7.4 runs per game to rank 11th in the nation.

Ready led that potent attack in home runs (20) and RBI (74) while earning Third-Team All-American honors in the process.

The only junior in a field with five sophomores, he has a strong 6'3", 210-pound frame and gets good loft on his swing, so he could fare well in this exhibition.

All stats courtesy of team pages.