The 5 Worst NBA Contracts from the Last 5 Years

0 of 5

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

It's much easier to find examples of regret than restraint in NBA free agency, particularly with the wild spending spree of 2016 still prominent in our memory banks.

Front offices often can't help themselves; give them eight figures in cap space, and the money often burns in their pockets to the point they feel forced to spend lavishly (or, in their minds, aggressively).

Of course, every poor investment isn't necessarily misguided from the start. Sure, some are wince-worthy from the start. But injuries can transform potentially shrewd pickups into cap-killing albatrosses. And shifting team priorities can leave win-now additions looking out of place on clubs who later decide to shift their focuses forward.

No matter the roads traveled to this point, though, the five following pacts—ranked based on production, salary amount and team impact—stand out as the most lamentable deals signed over the past five offseasons.