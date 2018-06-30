NBA Free Agency's 10 Biggest Questions

1 of 10

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

It turns out the Kawhi Leonard-sized domino in San Antonio may need to fall before free agency's chain-reaction train can leave the station.

LeBron James "remains hesitant" to begin the Los Angeles Lakers' theorized superteam on his own, according to a report from ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski. Coupled with Paul George's seeming fondness for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Lakers front office is faced with heightened "pressure" to complete a trade for Leonard and use him as a free-agency buffer.

The Spurs are not feeling this same time crunch. They're content to let this situation drag out, per the report. In fact, as of the NBA draft, they hadn't conceded to losing Leonard.

General manager R.C. Buford said the team's first preference remains "to do what we can to keep Kawhi as a part of our group," per ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright. San Antonio even closed Tuesday night as the betting favorite to retain Leonard, according to OddsShark.



How the Spurs proceed will have a direct impact on the rest of the league. George and James are this summer's two most prominent flight risks. If one or both of them delay a decision until the Leonard saga reaches its resolution, the entire market will be consigned to a holding pattern.

Refusing to do business with Los Angeles (and Philadelphia) offers some semblance of closure...outside San Antonio. Lest we forget, the Spurs have to map out their own future.

Remaining in limbo with Leonard makes it more difficult to game-plan a free-agency approach. The Spurs won't have meaningful cap space without shedding salary, but they'll have the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($8.6 million). Leonard's status will dictate which players they target and whether they'll re-invest in Kyle Anderson (restricted), Rudy Gay and even Tony Parker.

Will the Spurs be acting as a team trying to win now? Will they operate as a franchise steering into a rebuild? Or will they hedge somewhere in between, allowing Leonard's future to hang in the balance without making any telltale additions or substractions?

We'll know soon enough. We think. Maybe. Hopefully.