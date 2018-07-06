Ranking the Greatest Heavyweights in MMA History

0 of 10

The UFC heavyweight division is better than it ever has been.

For the first time in almost its entire history, the biggest weight class in the promotion has a legitimate blend of steely former champions, young up-and-comers and hardened veterans. It has a multitude of fresh matchups available for decision-makers. And most of all? It has a vast majority of the world’s elite talent.

Sitting atop this boom has been Stipe Miocic.

Already the most successful heavyweight champion in UFC history, Miocic has established himself as the man to beat in a way nobody else in the promotion's history has. With his fourth title defense, opposite Daniel Cormier at UFC 226, just a few days away it's worth taking a look back to see how the Clevelander currently stacks up amongst the all-time greats of the division.

So who is the greatest of all time? How good is Miocic? And what other active fighters make the cut?

Read on and find out!