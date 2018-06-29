Breaking Down Every World Cup 2018 Last 16 Match-Up

2 of 8

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

France vs. Argentina is a battle of the underwhelmers. Given the talent present in both squads, everyone knows what they're capable of, but so far they’re yet to show it.

France more or less cruised through Group C, finishing top with seven points, but were criticised heavily for their stodgy style. There were periods in games when they looked good, but they failed to maintain said periods for longer than 20 minutes or so, losing their rhythm shortly afterward.

The free-flowing football you'd expect from a side containing Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe hasn't materialised as yet. In fact, it's notable that whenever Nabil Fekir steps off the bench they improve demonstrably; perhaps he could be in line for a start against Argentina?

That said, there are certain matchups here that look good for Les Bleus. How Argentina's ragged full-backs intend on dealing with Mbappe's speed and trickery is anyone's guess, and whether Javier Mascherano can keep up with the quick-thinking Griezmann is another.

Argentina's tournament has been largely dreadful, but at least perked up in the third group game following the deployment of Ever Banega in central midfield. His ability to pick passes and dictate the rhythm of the attack freed up Lionel Messi from having to burden himself with that, and the result was a beautiful connection between the two for the opening goal against Nigeria.

If France are smart they stick N'Golo Kante on Banega in a man-marking role and watch the Argentina system crumble as a result. That would draw Messi away from Hugo Lloris' goal and place the creative onus on players like Mascherano and Enzo Perez.

Prediction: France 2-0 Argentina