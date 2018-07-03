Every College Football Playoff Contender's Biggest Flaw

0 of 10

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorite to win college football's next national championship, but needing to replace the entire starting secondary could be the flaw that keeps them from even reaching the College Football Playoff.

We're not just picking on Alabama, though. All of the teams with legitimate aspirations of being chosen by the CFP selection committee have major red flags that could turn a dream season into a nightmare.

Both Georgia and Auburn have question marks in the running game. Michigan and Washington are lacking in proven receiving threats. And let's just say Alabama isn't the only team with concerns on defense.

These issues won't bury all of these teams. Somehow, some way, four teams are going to the College Football Playoff. But these are the hurdles the top contenders will need to clear in order to get there.

Teams are listed in ascending order of likelihood of winning the national championship, per the consensus title odds on OddsShark as of July 2.

