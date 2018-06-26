Saquon Barkley Buys Parents a House, Fulfills Promise He Made to Them

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Saquon Barkley kept his promise.

After vowing to buy his parents a house once he was drafted, the New York Giants running back made the dream a reality Tuesday.

"Something I promised my parents, ever since I was a young kid," Barkley wrote on Instagram. "Finally be able to achieve that goal is the most amazing feeling. Every kid out there that has a dream continue to keep your head down and work your butt off, great things will come along the way."

Prior to April's draft, the Penn State product told Complex's Joe La Puma (h/t 247Sports' Brad Crawford) his first big purchase as a pro athlete would be a new home for his mom and dad.

"The first big thing I'm going to buy is my mom a house. My parents are everything to me—and all the sacrifices they've made—I wouldn't be the man I am today without those two—my mom and my father.

"So, definitely going to buy those two a house that they can call home and not have to worry about anything."