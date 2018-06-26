Archie Bradley Recalls Time He Pooped Himself Before Pitching Inning for D-Backs

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley joined the list of athletes who have been unable to control their bodily functions during a game.

During an appearance on the Yahoo Sports MLB Podcast, via Arizona Sports, Bradley shared a story about the time he pooped his pants before going into a game:

"So it's a 2-2 count, and I'm like, 'Man, I have to pee. I have to go pee.' So I run in our bathroom real quick, I'm ready to go. I'm trying to pee and I actually [expletive] my pants. Like right before I'm about to go in the game, I pooped my pants. I'm like 'Oh my gosh.' I know I'm a pitch away from going in the game, so I'm scrambling to clean myself up. I get it cleaned up the best I can, button my pants up, and our bullpen coach Mike Fetters says, 'Hey, you're in the game.' So I'm jogging into the game to pitch with poop in my pants essentially."

Despite the embarrassment of facing your teammates in the locker room with dirty underwear, Bradley made the situation work in his favor.

The right-hander noted he pitched a "clean inning" after the incident.