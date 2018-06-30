Sacramento Summer League 2018: Schedule of Dates, Times, Points System, Format

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The NBA's Summer League schedule is getting a facelift this year.

While the Orlando Magic won't host Summer League competition for the first time since the Sunshine State welcomed offseason play in 2002, the Sacramento Kings have filled that void with a three-day round-robin tournament that will feature four high-profile clubs.

The inaugural California Classic Summer League will tip off July 2 and run through July 5, with the Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat all in action.

Here's a preview of when all the action will unfold and a preview of which highly-touted prospects you can expect to see on the hardwood at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Schedule

Monday, July 2

Game 1: Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat, 9 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 3

Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, 9 p.m. ET

Game 2: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Thursday, July 5

Game 1: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 3 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings, 5 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Rookies to Watch

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Considering the three-day tournament will unfold in California's capital, it's only fair to start with the Kings—who may finally be on the verge of escaping NBA purgatory.

While the last decade-plus hasn't been kind to the Kings, some relief appears to be on the way in the form of No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III.

The former Duke forward arrives in Sacramento fresh off an All-American campaign in Durham, North Carolina, and he should provide a major jolt thanks to his savvy as a face-up and pick-and-roll weapon.

"Marvin is an elite talent in this Draft—a great player, someone who plays multiple positions…a guy who works hard, wants to learn and improve (and is) coachable," Kings general manager Vlade Divac said, per Alex Kramers of the team's official website. "It was an easy choice for us…he came here, we fell in love with him and we’re very happy that he’s a part of this team for the future."

Joining Bagley on the Kings' Summer League roster will be another former Duke big: Harry Giles III.

Giles missed his entire rookie season as he continued to recover from knee surgery, but word has trickled out recently that the 20-year-old has looked sharp in workouts.

Beyond Giles and Bagley, the Sacramento Summer League will give Lakers fans their first look at former Michigan big man Moritz Wagner.

Selected 25th overall following three years with the Maize and Blue, Wagner has the inside-out game teams crave from modern bigs. Case in point: As a junior, the seven-footer averaged 14.6 points per game, shot 61.4 percent inside the arc and 39.4 percent beyond it.

"The game, as you know, requires bigs that can spread the floor," general manager Rob Pelinka said, per ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk. "What we noticed in all the games we went to in person is, he is a tremendous passer and great screener in pick-and-roll situations, coached by John Beilein, who is a terrific coach. And Luke felt that when we had him in our building that he had off-the-charts basketball IQ."

Headlining the proceedings for the Warriors, meanwhile, is former Cincinnati swingman Jacob Evans.

Although he's not as flashy as Bagley or a household name like Wagner, Evans has the makings of a future perimeter cog in the Dubs' rotation thanks to his ability to switch seamlessly and guard multiple positions at 6'6''.

"Good IQ and can make plays and defend," Draymond Green told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II of Evans. "Not a high mistake guy. Going to give good, solid play."



Evans' first chance to make good on that scouting report will come Monday against a Heat team that didn't own a single pick in this year's draft.