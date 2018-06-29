MLB Report Card Grades for All 30 Teams Entering July

0 of 30

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

If you blinked, you might have missed the first half of the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

July is just about here, and teams across the league are roughly halfway through their 162-game schedules. That makes now as good a time as any to re-evaluate all 30 teams with fresh report cards based on their strengths, weaknesses and generally how they're faring as the stretch run nears.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.

Note: Stats are accurate through play on Wednesday, June 27.