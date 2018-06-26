Lionel Messi, Argentina Advance to Round of 16 with Shock Winner vs. Nigeria

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Marcos Rojo was the unlikely hero as he scored a wonderful late goal to see Argentina to a 2-1 win against Nigeria on Tuesday to secure the second spot in Group D at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and send the African outfit home.

Victor Moses' second-half penalty had cancelled out Lionel Messi's 14th-minute opener at Saint Petersburg Stadium, and Argentina looked to be heading out at the group stage.

But a composed side-footed volley from Rojo in the 86th minute snatched the three points for Argentina and booked them a place in the first knockout round.

Marcos Rojo Steps In to Show Gonzalo Higuain How It's Done



It should not have been such a late escape for La Albiceleste. They had their chances to wrap up the match earlier, but they wasted them. And no player did so more than No. 9 Gonzalo Higuain.

The Juventus striker has never enjoyed his best form in his national team shirt, and there will be big questions over whether the team should include him in the starting XI for the next round following Tuesday's performance:

When Argentina finally did find their winner, it was the unexpected Rojo from around the penalty spot. But he finished from 12 yards with the precision of a seasoned striker:

Gabriel Mercado provided a wonderful ball into the box from the right, but the Manchester United man still had a huge amount of work to do.

As the ball was whipped in, there would have been plenty lamenting the fact that it wasn't Higuain or Sergio Aguero in the box, but Rojo proved to have the perfect technique at the right moment.

What Next?

In what looks set to be a mouth-watering meeting in the last 16, Argentina will face France at the Kazan Arena on Saturday.

For the Super Eagles, though, it is the end of the road as they bow out of Russia 2018 after finishing third in Group D.