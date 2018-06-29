World Cup Schedule 2018: Live Stream, TV Details for Round of 16

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

With the group stage now complete, we know the teams that will comprise the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup as we enter the knockout phase.

The group stage did not go as planned for all of the pre-tournament favourites, so in this round we'll already see some exciting clashes including France against Argentina and Uruguay taking on Portugal.

Here is the complete schedule for the round of 16:

Saturday 30 June

3 p.m./10 a.m. France vs. Argentina: BBC, Fox

France vs. Argentina: BBC, Fox 7 p.m./2 p.m. Uruguay vs. Portugal: ITV, Fox

Sunday 1 July

3 p.m./10 a.m. Spain vs. Russia: BBC, Fox

7 p.m./2 p.m. Croatia vs. Denmark: ITV, Fox

Monday 2 July

3 p.m./10 a.m. Brazil vs. Mexico: ITV, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. Belgium vs. Japan: BBC, Fox

Tuesday 3 July

3 p.m./10 a.m. Sweden vs. Switzerland: BBC, FS1

7 p.m./2 p.m. Colombia vs. England: ITV, Fox

In the United Kingdom, the action will be streamed via the BBC website or the ITV Hub. In the United States, the action will be streamed via Fox Soccer 2GO.

Uruguay vs. Portugal

Portugal's failure to beat Iran in their final group match ensured they missed out on top spot in Group B, setting up their match with Group A winners Uruguay.

The Selecao nearly did not make it at all, though:

By virtue of the draw, they have been pitted against opponents whose cynicism and penchant for histrionics rivals perhaps outweighs their own.

The Telegraph's Thom Gibbs is eagerly awaiting the spectacle to come, while Rory Smith of the New York Times is less enthused:

Portugal weren't overly impressive in the two matches that followed their 3-3 draw with Spain, but they've been resilient in recent years at international tournaments, per football writer Jan Hagen:

Meanwhile, La Celeste have improved with each subsequent game in Russia and are yet to concede, although they've not faced a team containing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has netted four times at the tournament so far.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are both off the mark in the competition with three goals between them, and they can give Portugal's defence a torrid time on Saturday.

France vs. Argentina

After easing their way through a group comprised of Australia, Peru and Denmark, France will face their first real test when they meet Argentina in the next round.

As The Independent's Miguel Delaney noted, compared to the likes of La Albiceleste, Brazil, Spain and Germany, Les Bleus have almost flown under the radar in Russia:

They haven't been especially convincing—a penalty and a fortunate deflection carried them through against Australia, and their 1-0 win over Peru allowed them to switch off in their 0-0 draw with Denmark, who would otherwise have been their strongest opposition.

However, for all their talent, Argentina have perhaps been the least convincing team to advance to the knockout phase as they scraped through with four points after eking out a 2-1 win over Nigeria in their final match.

That was their best performance, but they still looked disjointed at times in the final third, as Goal's Dan Edwards noted:

At the back, they remain vulnerable. While France's attacking talents may be yet to fully click into gear in Russia, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe they should have plenty of joy against La Albiceleste on Saturday.