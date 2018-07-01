Report: Lance Stephenson Agrees to Contract with Lakers After LeBron James Deal

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 27: Lance Stephenson #1 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Lance Stephenson is changing uniforms once again.

ESPN's Chris Haynes reported on Sunday the eight-year veteran has agreed to a 1-year, $4.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. That comes after the Indiana Pacers declined his $4.3 million team option in June.

The news came just hours after LeBron James announced his decision to sign a four-year, $154 million deal.

After being drafted in the second round of the 2010 NBA draft, Stephenson made a name for himself in four seasons in Indiana. He then signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, which started his tour around the league.

From 2014-17, the 27-year-old played for six different teams, which resulted in a return to Indiana.

The 6'6", 230-pound guard seemed right at home during his second stint with the Pacers. Last season, he averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 22.6 minutes per game. He averaged 10.4 points on 46.2-percent shooting in a first-round loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That comes following a season in which he played in just 18 games across three teams.

Now, Stephenson will try to prove he can fit in with a team other than the Pacers. For all of his antics through the years, it's important to remember he was once a key component for a team that was annually an Eastern Conference contender.

