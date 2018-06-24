Sprint Car Racer Jason Johnson Dies at Age 41 from Injuries Suffered in Crash

Sprint Car Racer Jason Johnson Dies at Age 41 from Injuries Suffered in CrashJune 25, 2018
Jason Johnson, a sprint car driver in the World of Outlaws, died Sunday from injuries suffered in a crash Saturday.
As the event's website noted, Johnson, 41, crashed in the Jim Boyd Memorial at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin.
The car "flipped and went through billboards" on the 18th lap of the race, according to Dave Kallman of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.
Johnson first raced for the World of Outlaws in 1998 but didn't join the organization full time until 2015. He was the league's Rookie of the Year that year and had won two events so far this season.
While the dirt-track series doesn't have the following of NASCAR, several top drivers sometimes compete in the circuit. This includes Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who offered their condolences:
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. @StenhouseJr
Won some races, and championships together. Jason was a great leader for his team and strong man for his family. He went about things his own way and was really fun to watch. Still praying for Bobbi Jaxx Phillip and the rest of the family. Racing is their life. RIP Jason!! https://t.co/6tGfFKcDf1
Kyle Larson @KyleLarsonRacin
Life isn’t fair sometimes... Praying for Bobbi, Jaxx, friends and family of @JasonJohnsonRac. RIP Jason!
Johnson is survived by his wife, Bobbi, and their son, Jaxx.
The World of Outlaws postponed its next scheduled race—originally set for Wednesday in Jacksonville—to Oct. 12. The series will return to action on Friday at Knoxville Raceway.
