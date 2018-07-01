Moritz Wagner Agrees to Rookie Contract with Lakers Amid Trade Rumors

Kostas Lymperopoulos/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have agreed to a deal with first-round pick Moritz Wagner on Sunday.

B/R's Sean Highkin detailed why the timing of the signing is noteworthy:

Ramona Shelburne, Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported on June 27 the Lakers were contemplating their options with Wagner before signing:

"The Lakers are in no rush to sign the 25th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, Michigan forward Mo Wagner, to his rookie scale deal, which would allow the Lakers to include his draft rights into a trade package, league sources said. Wagner couldn’t be traded for 30 days once he signs his rookie deal."

The Michigan center was the No. 25 pick of the 2018 NBA draft, which was the first time the organization didn't have a lottery pick since 2013.

The German is set to make $1,468,400 for his first season based on the league's rookie scale, per RealGM. The first three seasons should pay about $4.9 million, including his option for year three.

Like Kyle Kuzma last season, Wagner will hope to exceed his draft status as a late first-round pick trying to make an early impact with his new team.

The 21-year-old already has an advanced skill set offensively, capable of scoring in a lot of different ways. The 6'11" player averaged 14.6 points per game last season while shooting 39.4 percent from three-point range.

"The game, as you know, requires bigs that can spread the floor," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said after the draft, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. "What we noticed in all the games we went to in person is, he is a tremendous passer and great screener in pick-and-roll situations, coached by John Beilein, who is a terrific coach. And Luke [Walton] felt that when we had him in our building that he had off-the-charts basketball IQ."

Wagner also showed the ability to step up in big moments, totaling 24 points and 15 rebounds in the Final Four to help lead the Wolverines to the national finals.

While there are questions about his defense and athleticism to handle playing in the NBA, the Lakers should expect him to play a significant role in 2018-19.