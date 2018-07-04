Collin Sexton Agrees to Rookie Contract with Cavaliers

Phil Long/Associated Press

Collin Sexton signed his rookie contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, according to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon.

Vardon reported the deal will be worth up to $20.2 million over four years.

Sexton, the No. 8 overall pick in last month's draft, will make $4 million in the 2018-19 season, per Spotrac, with a guaranteed contract for the first two campaigns. His third and fourth seasons will be team options, and after the fourth year, he will be eligible for restricted free agency if he doesn't sign an extension by then.

The 19-year-old rookie should compete with George Hill for playing time at point guard, though he'll likely come off the bench to start his career.

Sexton's athleticism, tenacity and relentless driving to the basket and solid finishing should endear him to Cavaliers fans immediately. He'll be a fierce competitor from day one.

His swing skill, however, will be his perimeter shooting. Sexton shot just 33.6 percent from three in his one season at Alabama, a number he'll have to improve upon to be a dynamic weapon.

If he develops a consistent outside jumper, he could become an NBA All-Star. If he doesn't, however, he may be another athletic point guard in the mold of Dennis Schroder.

His facilitating and playmaking will need to evolve as well. He averaged just 3.6 assists per game with the Crimson Tide.

While Sexton can make a consistent impact attacking the basket—he didn't average 19.2 points per game as a college freshman by accident—he puts his head down at times and tries to bully his way to the rim rather than finding teammates for open looks.

So Sexton needs plenty of growth to make it. But the Cavaliers also desperately needed another point guard willing to attack and create offense, and he should provide it in spades off the bench. Even as a rookie, he isn't the sort of player who will be fazed by the bright lights of the NBA.

And if his shooting and playmaking improve during his rookie campaign, he'll see major minutes and perhaps even eventually start.