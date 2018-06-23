Royals Considering Signing Oregon State Pitcher Luke Heimlich

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 24, 2018

Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich sits in the dugout before practice at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 15, 2018. Oregon State plays North Carolina on Saturday in the NCAA College World Series baseball tournament.. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

After being bypassed by all 30 teams during the 2018 Major League Baseball draft earlier this month, Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich has drawn interest from one club. 

Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore told reporters the team is exploring the possibility of signing the left-hander. 

"We continue to seek information that allows us to be comfortable in pursuing Luke," Moore said, per Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star

Per Danny Moran and Brad Schmidt of The Oregonianduring Oregon State's run to the College World Series last year, it was revealed that Heimlich pleaded guilty to sexually molesting a six-year-old member of his family when he was 15 years old. 

Speaking to Kurt Streeter of the New York Times in May, Heimlich denied committing the crime and said he only pleaded guilty to "quickly dispense with the case and for the sake of family relations."

The 22-year-old Heimlich has been draft-eligible in each of the past two years and was considered a top-100 prospect in 2017 before his criminal record came to light. 

 

