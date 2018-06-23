Edwin Jackson to Join Record-Tying 13th MLB Team with Athletics Call-Up

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Edwin Jackson is officially a next-level journeyman.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser, Jackson will tie a Major League Baseball record and suit up for his 13th team when he joins the Oakland A's in the coming days. Former A's closer Octavio Dotel also suited up for 13 teams over the course of his 15-year career.

Prior to his time in the Bay Area, Jackson took the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers.

Jackson opened this season in the Nationals' farm system and went 4-2 with a 3.40 ERA across 10 starts with Triple-A Syracuse.

The 34-year-old opted out of his contract on June 1 and joined the A's on a minor league deal.

According to Slusser, Jackson is expected to start Monday against the Tigers. His last major league appearance came in a 5-4 Nationals win over the Pittsburgh Pirates last September.