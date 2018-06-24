World Cup 100: Ranking the Top Players in Russia After Every Team's Second Game

0 of 7

Jam Media/Getty Images

With the 2018 World Cup second round done and dusted, it's time to update our WC100: a ranking of the top-performing players in Russia, position by position.

We've watched every game, rated every player and constructed a top 10 or 20 for each position and crowned the kings of each. It will update after every round of matches, so keep your eyes peeled for future editions.

Please bear in mind that only performances at these World Cup finals are considered for these rankings. Reputations count for nothing. Play well in Russia and be rewarded; don't, and you won't find your name here.

In terms of categorising player positions, we've introduced the following rule:

If a player has played multiple positions, he is placed in the one he's played the most minutes in (example: David Silva, Spain).

If he has played the exact same number of minutes in two separate positions, he is placed in the one he played in most recently (example: Carlos Salcedo, Mexico).

You can view the first edition here.