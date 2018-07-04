Yankees Rookie Gleyber Torres Placed on 10-Day DL with Hip Injury

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hip strain, the team announced Wednesday.

This is not the first time the 21-year-old has had to deal with an injury. He started the year working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He also dealt with minor knee and shoulder ailments during the first half.

When he has been healthy and in the lineup for New York, though, he has more than lived up to the hype. He is hitting .296/.353/.560 with 15 home runs, 10 doubles and 42 RBI.

The rookie has provided valuable depth at the bottom of the order. With his ability to get on base, he has helped turn the lineup over and set the table for the likes of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Plus, with his power, he can make a pitcher pay on his own for any mistakes.

It may be a down year for the American League East, but the Yankees (56-28) still find themselves in a battle with the archrival Boston Red Sox (59-29). And that's with Torres in the lineup. Now, they will have to hope his replacement can help keep the wins coming.

New York has some different options it can try out if Torres misses an extended period of time. Former Silver Slugger winner Neil Walker would likely get the first crack, with Brandon Drury, Ronald Torreyes and Tyler Wade also candidates to get playing time at second.