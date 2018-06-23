Dwyane Wade Wants to Be an NBA Owner, Bring Back Seattle SuperSonics

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade's next act in the NBA may be on the ownership side of the league.

He spoke to Joel Weber of Bloomberg about one of his future goals:

"I definitely want to be a part of ownership in the NBA. I'm not going to try to buy a team. I don't have that kind of bread, but I definitely want to be a part of a great ownership group. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is all about players being involved in an ownership capacity. You've got players like Grant Hill involved in the Atlanta Hawks. Shaquille O'Neal is involved in the Sacramento Kings. It's definitely something that I've talked about, some of my friends have talked about. But, first of all, I’d have to be retired. When that time comes..."

As for which team Wade would seek to have an ownership stake with after his playing career, he said he'd like to see a former organization return to the NBA.

"Seattle. I want Seattle's team, the Sonics, to come back," he told Weber. "I think Seattle is a great basketball town. I would love to be a part of that."

The 36-year-old Wade—who averaged 11.4 points per game this past season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat—has aspirations outside of basketball, namely in business. He told Weber he is seeking to build a "lifestyle brand," with ventures in wine, compression gear, luggage and socks.

"All these things are part of a lifestyle," Wade noted. "Do I think it can go far? I hope so. It's a lot of learning involved, but it's been pretty cool signing with Stance, the sock company, and then being able to sit down with Stance and say, 'Let's start another sock company. Let's do something that’s a little bit more affordable, a little bit more for the masses.'"

He also noted that he sought advice from NBA Hall of Famer and current Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson.

"I got an opportunity to go and meet with him, and I just asked him a lot of questions, took a lot of notes, met with him a few times, and it just kind of helped me get my creative juices flowing," he said.

While Wade's business portfolio expands, his NBA legacy is secure. The 12-time All-Star, three-time champion and two-time first-team All-NBA selection will be a no-brainer selection for the Hall of Fame.

And perhaps part of an NBA ownership group one day, too.