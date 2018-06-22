Lane Kiffin, FAU Agree to Contract Extension Through 2027

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Florida Atlantic has made a major commitment to head football coach Lane Kiffin, announcing Friday that Kiffin has signed a contract extension through 2027.

Athletic director Brian White was very happy to get a new deal done with Kiffin:

"We are extremely excited about the contract extension. Obviously, this came about because of the success that Lane has had here. It shows Lane's commitment to FAU. It also shows the University's and [FAU President] Dr. [John] Kelly's commitment to our football program and all of athletics. It is an exciting thing to be a part of and shows a bright future for FAU."

Kiffin originally had a verbal agreement on his contract extension last December.

Per Jake Elman of the Palm Beach Post, Kiffin's $950,000 base salary is the same as it was in his original contract. He has had incentives added for everything ranging from losing the Conference USA title game but still receiving an at-large bowl bid to receiving $500,000 if the Owls make the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

After spending three seasons as Alabama's offensive coordinator, Kiffin was hired by Florida Atlantic in December 2016. It marked the 43-year-old's first head-coaching gig since being fired by USC in 2013.

Taking over a program that won a combined nine games the previous three seasons, Kiffin led the Owls to an 11-3 record in 2017 and first bowl appearance since 2008 with a 50-3 win over Akron.