The Best NFL Game from Each of the Last 10 Seasons

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Individual stats and team records quickly slip from the minds of NFL fans as one season ends and another approaches, but the most exciting games are etched into our memories.

Regardless of whether we had a rooting interest, specific games from every campaign are easily recalled. Highlight-reel plays, multi-touchdown comebacks and dramatic finishes are all foundations of lasting NFL moments.

Let's journey to memory lane for a subjective review of the best game in every NFL season since 2008.

Games from both the regular season and playoffs were considered, and the list is largely made up of the latter group. Four of the past decade's Super Bowls made the cut.