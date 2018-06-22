JR Smith Jersey from Game 1 of 2018 NBA Finals Sells for over $23,000

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals was a night Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith would love to forget, but one person will keep the memory alive after buying the jersey Smith wore during that contest.

According to TMZ Sports, the winning bidder nabbed Smith's jersey for $23,548 on Thursday night.

With the score tied and seconds remaining in regulation of Game 1, Smith rebounded a missed free throw by Cavs guard George Hill, but instead of putting up a shot or passing the ball, Smith ran toward half court and dribbled it out.

Smith seemed to say that he thought the Cavaliers were ahead after an exasperated LeBron James demonstratively gestured toward him in a meme-worthy moment.

That game went to overtime, and Cleveland lost by 10 points before going on to get swept in the series.

Smith initially suggested that he knew the score was tied, but he later told Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, "After thinking about it a lot obviously the last 24 hours or however many since the game was over, I can't say I was sure of anything at that point."

Although Smith's Game 1 jersey is infamous rather than a celebration of a great achievement, there is something cool about owning a piece of sports history. It falls in the category of Bill Buckner's glove from Game 6 of the 1986 World Series or Scott Norwood's cleat from Super Bowl XXV.