Philippe Coutinho, Neymar Late Goals Power Brazil to Win vs. Costa Rica

Philippe Coutinho, Neymar Late Goals Power Brazil to Win vs. Costa RicaJune 22, 2018
Injury-time goals from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar snatched a 2-0 win for Brazil over Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Friday, with the latter out of the 2018 World Cup as a result.
It looked as though Brazil would be frustrated by an excellent performance from Keylor Navas, but Coutinho stabbed home Roberto Firmino's knockdown in the 91st minute to hand the Selecao three points.
ITV Football @itvfootball
GOAL! Firmino gets up well to cushion a header into the path of his former Liverpool teammate Coutinho who pokes home https://t.co/gRJJa0FoXh
Six minutes later, Douglas Costa squared for Neymar to volley home from close range.
ITV Football @itvfootball
GOAL! Brazil make it look simple. Jesus to Costa to Neymar and the PSG forward taps into an unguarded net https://t.co/YER64k75Gt
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Neymar's late goal puts him past Romario in sole possession of 3rd all-time on Brazil's top scorers list with 56 goals. He now only trails Pelé (77) and Ronaldo (62). 🇧🇷 https://t.co/RaeowO2Oom
Earlier, Neymar had a second-half penalty overturned on review by the video assistant referee. The forward looked to have been pulled down by Giancarlo Gonzalez, but it was adjudged there was not enough contact from the defender.
Refs Must Crack Down on Attacks Against Neymar
The officials have been fairly lenient in Russia so far, but perhaps too much so, particularly when it comes to Neymar.
The Paris Saint-Germain star spent most of Brazil's 1-1 draw with Switzerland being roughed up by their players, and while Stephan Lichtsteiner, Fabian Schar and Valon Behrami were all eventually booked for fouls on him, it might have curbed their cynical approach if the referee had brought the yellow cards out sooner.
It quickly became apparent Costa Rica were looking to employ a similar strategy in the early stages of Friday's clash:
ITV Football @itvfootball
1️⃣1️⃣5️⃣ minutes of World Cup football for @neymarjr Fouled 1️⃣3️⃣ times @CBF_Futebol 0️⃣-0️⃣ @fedefutbolcrc Watch LIVE on @ITV #WorldCup #BRACRC #BRA #CRC https://t.co/jFxToCxyhQ
Football journalist Rik Sharma and Opta's Duncan Alexander provided some further context:
Rik Sharma @riksharma_
Yesterday Costa Rica coach Oscar Ramirez said his team would not foul Neymar. Three fouls on Neymar so far.
Of course, Neymar does not always help himself with his theatrics. Former Liverpool star John Arne Riise is tired of seeing Neymar on the floor:
John Arne Riise @JARiiseOfficial
Rolling around Neymar is at it again... yes some fouls, but stop the rolling around please mate. Foul and get on with it #betssonvm
Many will have little sympathy for the forward because of his reputation for going down too easily, but it seems the referees in Russia are yet to strike the right balance with teams getting overly physical with an opponent's star player.
Late Goals Don't Disguise Brazil's Need to Change it Up
With a left flank comprised of Marcelo, Philippe Coutinho and Neymar, it's of little surprise Brazil spend much of their time attacking down that side of the pitch.
The trio were effective in creating opportunities for the team, too:
Squawka Football @Squawka
#BRA created five chances in the first half against #CRC: • Philippe Coutinho (3) • Neymar (1) • Marcelo (1) Entirely dependent on that left-hand side. https://t.co/FDDzLmS9Ug
Their quality is undeniable, and it would be unwise of the Selecao not to make the most of them, but with Dani Alves missing on the right, there's little balance to the side.
It will be clear to any side facing Brazil to concentrate their defensive efforts on the Selecao's left flank, and by repeatedly attacking down there, it makes them predictable and largely reliant on individual moments of skill.
Janusz Michallik @JanuszMichallik
Still seems like Marcelo, Coutinho and Neymar on the same side is a bit of waste.
Costa showed the value of switching it up when he replaced Willian on the right at half-time, and the team consequently became much more threatening as an attacking unit.
The only reason they didn't take the lead earlier was due to a combination of Navas and the woodwork:
ITV Football @itvfootball
CROSSBAR! How did that stay out? Brazil starting to turn the screw. First, Gabriel Jesus is denied by the woodwork then Coutinho's follow up shot is blocked by some heroic defending https://t.co/Fti1qNkCMJ
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Gabriel Jesus heads it off the woodwork! Coutinho's shot gets deflected wide! Brazil has started the second half on the front foot. https://t.co/snphFwkw08
ITV Football @itvfootball
SAVE! Paulinho lays the ball back for Neymar whose right-footed shot is tipped over acrobatically from the elastic Keylor Navas https://t.co/LBYerAGm8o
Goal enjoyed the goalkeeper's performance:
Continuing to switch things up might also help Brazil defensively. Costa Rica had a gilt-edged chance to take the lead early on when they found space behind the left-sided trio:
ITV Football @itvfootball
WHAT A CHANCE! Costa Rica will not get a better chance against Brazil. Gamboa races down the right and pulls a ball back for Borges but he skews his shot wide from close range https://t.co/eCOYK37n7C
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Costa Rica get the first big chance of the game but Borges hits it just wide! https://t.co/gdCv9N9ut4
As football writer Jack Lang noted, those warning signs were present in Brazil's warm-up matches ahead of the tournament:
Jack Lang @jacklang
That’s the danger for Brazil with Marcelo, Coutinho & Neymar on that side. Austria almost exploited that same space a couple of times
As an attacking full-back, Marcelo always runs the risk of leaving space in behind, but by mixing things up, Brazil can ensure they're not overly reliant or vulnerable on that side.
Firmino Should Start Ahead of Jesus
Brazil should give Firmino the chance to start ahead of Gabriel Jesus in the next game.
Jesus is an excellent player, but he has been fairly ineffectual in two matches now, and Firmino brings plenty to the table.
The Liverpool player's work rate and pressing in the final third are exceptional, and he offers a great deal in terms of his link-play, too.
Football writers Joel Rabinowitz and Leanne Prescott called for his introduction:
Joel Rabinowitz @joel_archie
If only Brazil had a lad who spearheaded the best attacking trio in Europe last season...a player whose movement and creativity specifically creates space and chances for wide forwards to thrive upon (as well as bagging 27 goals himself). #BRA
Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne
He's been subjected to countless fouls already, but it's no surprise Neymar looks distinctly abject. Can't help but feel he'd benefit from Firmino's movement and ability to take defenders away, creating space for those around him. No sign of that from Jesus. #BRA
Brazil improved against Switzerland following his introduction into that match, and he provided the knockdown for Coutinho's opener here—Brazil should give him a chance against Serbia to show what he can do ahead of the knockout phase.
What's Next
Brazil take on Serbia in their final group match on Wednesday, while Costa Rica will do the same against Switzerland, with both games kicking off at 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST, 2 p.m. ET).
