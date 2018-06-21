Kevin Knox Greeted with Boos After Knicks Pick Star 9th in 2018 NBA Draft

Kevin Knox Greeted with Boos After Knicks Pick Star 9th in 2018 NBA DraftJune 22, 2018
In what has become a time-honored tradition, New York Knicks fans weren't thrilled with their first-round draft pick.
On Thursday, that meant a handful of boos for former Kentucky swingman Kevin Knox—who joined the Knicks at No. 9 overall—from the Knicks faithful on hand at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The fans in New York did not get their wish of Michael Porter Jr. This was their reaction when Kevin Knox was selected. #Knicks https://t.co/lrp0jlkoOF
So who did Knicks fans want?
Well, according to those on hand, the room was strongly in favor of New York selecting former Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr., who fell because of concerns regarding his surgically repaired back.
Knicks fans are just a lil unhappy not getting Michael Porter Jr. https://t.co/vRX1WNpYz3
However, Knox shouldn't be deterred.
After all, Knicks fans also jeered when Kristaps Porzingis was selected fourth overall in 2015, and now he's a Big Apple darling.
"I like that. That's motivation," Knox told ESPN (h/t ESPN.com's Ian Begley). "A lot of the city wants (Michael) Porter, but I’m ready to work, I’m ready to get to the organization and try to win some games."
