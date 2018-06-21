Kevin Knox Greeted with Boos After Knicks Pick Star 9th in 2018 NBA Draft

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 21: Kevin Knox poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted ninth overall by the New York Knicks during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

In what has become a time-honored tradition, New York Knicks fans weren't thrilled with their first-round draft pick. 

On Thursday, that meant a handful of boos for former Kentucky swingman Kevin Knoxwho joined the Knicks at No. 9 overall—from the Knicks faithful on hand at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

So who did Knicks fans want? 

Well, according to those on hand, the room was strongly in favor of New York selecting former Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr., who fell because of concerns regarding his surgically repaired back.  

However, Knox shouldn't be deterred. 

After all, Knicks fans also jeered when Kristaps Porzingis was selected fourth overall in 2015, and now he's a Big Apple darling. 

"I like that. That's motivation," Knox told ESPN (h/t ESPN.com's Ian Begley). "A lot of the city wants (Michael) Porter, but I’m ready to work, I’m ready to get to the organization and try to win some games."

