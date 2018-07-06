Report: Dwight Howard Nets Buyout Finalized, Will Sign 2-Year Wizards Contract

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Dwight Howard and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a buyout that will allow the center to hit free agency, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

As Wojnarowski notes, the buyout allows Howard to sign with the Washington Wizards as planned. The deal, which includes a player option, will reportedly be for two years and $11 million.

The 32-year-old was owed $23.8 million for 2018-19, the last season of the three-year deal he originally signed with the Atlanta Hawks in 2016.

Chris Haynes of ESPN first reported the plan to negotiate a buyout shortly after he was acquired in a trade from the Charlotte Hornets.

"I want to be in a situation where I have an opportunity to help a team win," Howard said of his future plans, per Haynes. "That's my only goal. All I need is a real chance and a clean slate where it's not people talking about my past."

This continues a wild few years for the veteran, who has already been a part of four different organizations over the past three years, including his brief stint with the Nets. He has played games for five different teams in the last seven seasons.

The 2004 No. 1 overall pick was once the top big man in the NBA, earning eight trips to the All-Star Game, three Defensive Player of the Year awards and five first-team All-NBA selections.

He leads all active players and is in the top 20 in NBA history in both total rebounds and blocks.

Although he is no longer expected to make a star-level impact, Howard can still make a positive contribution on the court. He ranked third in the NBA this past season with 12.5 rebounds per game to go with 16.6 points per game, his most since his last All-Star season in 2013-14.

The center will hope to find a new home that will potentially help him win his first career championship.