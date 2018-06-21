Jim Kelly to Undergo New Surgery to Treat Cancer

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly is in New York City to undergo another surgery to treat his oral cancer, according to his wife, Jill Kelly.

She posted the following on Instagram on Thursday:

"Back in the Big Apple for more surgery today. Another step forward in the healing process. If all goes well, we will be back home by the weekend. Other than God's Grace and a whole lot of praying...I don't know how he does it. Like Hunter's life, Jim's struggles are a constant reminder that this life is not the end of the story. God's plans are eternal. And He's just getting started. We have so much to look forward to! There is immeasurably more waiting... P.S. Thank you for praying! Wish I could hug you and thank you in person."

In March, Kelly underwent a 12-hour surgery to remove oral cancer and reconstruct his upper jaw. He announced that month his cancer had returned after being in remission for three years.

In May, Jill wrote that doctors were "very impressed" with Jim's healing.

She also revealed that another surgery was planned for mid-June to "[lessen] the 'skin flap' bulk in his mouth, as well as put implants into his upper jaw."

Kelly was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in his upper jaw in 2013.

ESPN announced this month that the 58-year-old Kelly will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2018 ESPYS in July.

During his playing career, Kelly was a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time First-Team All-Pro, and he led the Buffalo Bills to an unprecedented four consecutive Super Bowls.