2018 NBA Draft: Live Grades for Every Pick

When you struggle as much as the Phoenix Suns did in 2017-18—finishing dead last in both offensive and defensive rating—you can go in any number of directions with the draft's first overall selection. Excited as the Suns may be about the futures of Devin Booker and Josh Jackson, no lineup slot should be off the table, especially considering the ever-expanding malleability of positions in today's NBA.

Sticking with that line of thinking, it would appear Phoenix felt hometown hero Deandre Ayton was the best player in this year's class. And the former Arizona Wildcat may well be, so long as he can put to rest the legitimate concerns about his defensive chops.

That's the biggest weakness in the center's profile. Whether because of a consistent intensity deficit or instincts that aren't where they need to be, he missed too many rotations during his brief collegiate career, posted block and steal rates that belie his sculpted-from-marble physical profile and frequently failed to provide necessary help from the weak side.

But those flaws still pale in comparison to the strengths. Booker and Ayton could become a modern-day Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant tandem if the latter is everything he's cracked up to be on the scoring end. With a marvelous combination of finishing ability (both of the finesse-driven and overpowering variations) and range that extends to the three-point arc, he's everything a team covets in a new-age center.

If Ayton blossoms on defense and becomes the switchable stud at which his natural tools hint he’ll be, this pick will be a home run. However, even if he flounders on the preventing end, his offensive aptitude will allow him to shine so brightly that the Suns still won't be disappointed.

Grade: A