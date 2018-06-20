Phillies Fan Hurt After Being Shot in Face by Phillie Phanatic's Hot Dog Cannon

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

A hot dog cannon can be a lot of fun at a baseball game, but sometimes it can be dangerous.

Philadelphia Phillies fan Kathy McVay was injured after being hit in the face with a hot dog during Monday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, per Sarah Bloomquist of 6ABC.

The Phanatic mascot launched the hot dog into the stands in between innings.

"It just came out of nowhere. And hard," McVay said about the hot dog. "And then the next thing I know he shot it in our direction, and bam! It hit me like a ton of bricks. My glasses flew."

Although she didn't suffer a concussion, she ended up with a small hematoma in her eye and a bruised face.

The fan isn't planning any legal action against the Phillies, but the team said she will receive free tickets for another game when healthy.

The organization also said no one has been injured by the hot dog cannon in the past.