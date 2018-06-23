Biggest 2018 NBA Draft Steals and Reaches

0 of 9

Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

The 2018 NBA draft wasn't the chaotic, trade-riddled free-for-all many expected, but we got several surprises anyway.

Every team's big board looks different, so you're always going to see a few players drafted much earlier or later than expected. It only takes one enraptured general manager getting all starry-eyed to vault a projected late first-rounder into the lottery.

It's unlikely we'll get clarity on these picks as quickly as we did a year ago, when Donovan Mitchell revealed himself to be a steal the second he took the floor for the Utah Jazz. Let's also hope we don't have another top selection look like a reach as quickly as Markelle Fultz did.

We all know evaluating rookies takes time. A clear picture of the 2018 draft's true steals and reaches won't present itself for years. But we can still pass judgment using the knowledge we have right now.