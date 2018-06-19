Giants' Hunter Strickland to Undergo Surgery for Hand Injury After Punching Door

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants closer Hunter Strickland reportedly punched a door after blowing a save Monday night against the Miami Marlins, fracturing his pitching hand in the process, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Strickland will require surgery and will be out at least six to eight weeks, per Pavlovic. According to Jerry McDonald of the Mercury News, he fractured his right pinky finger.

"After the game, he had a little snap and punched a door," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday, per McDonald.

"The closer has got to have emotional control," Bochy continued, according to Pavlovic. "We all get frustrated and that's a tough loss and a gut-wrenching loss. I'm sure he felt full responsibility. He didn't think before it happened. I'm thoroughly disappointed, trust me. I'm crushed, because this guy has grown as a pitcher and a person. I know Hunter cares deeply."

Strickland entered Monday's game with a 4-2 lead but promptly gave up three runs on two walks and three hits. He retired only one hitter in the inning.

"It's unacceptable," Strickland said after the game. "Obviously, I'm not thrilled about it right now. I didn't do my job, so I'll go watch video and figure out what I have to do be better. ... Nothing seemed to be right or working for me. It just sucked, in general."

Strickland, 29, is 3-3 this season with a 2.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 29 strikeouts in 31.2 innings and 13 saves in 17 opportunities. He was solid in the closer's role with Mark Melancon out of action following pronator surgery.

With Strickland now on the shelf and Melancon not physically ready for closing duties, Tony Watson and Sam Dyson will assume the ninth-inning gig. According to Pavlovic, "Bochy said one of them will get the lion's share of the save opportunities."