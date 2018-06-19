Brandon Morrow Says He Felt Back Injury While Taking His Pants Off After Game

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 07: Brandon Morrow #15 of the Chicago Cubs pitches for a save in the 9th inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on June 7, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Phillies 4-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Here's a new one: Chicago Cubs closer Brandon Morrow wasn't available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers because he tweaked his back while taking off his pants.

Speaking to reporters following Chicago's 4-3 loss Tuesday afternoon, Morrow explained that he experienced back spasms "taking my pants off" at "like 3 a.m." on Monday after the Cubs returned to the Windy City following a three-game set with the St. Louis Cardinals, according to The Athletic's Patrick Mooney.

"It's frustrating any time you can't get out there, and especially when you can't go because of something stupid like taking your pants off," he added.

Morrow isn't the first Cubs player to hurt his back in strange fashion.

Fourteen years ago, slugger Sammy Sosa suffered a sprained ligament in his back following a couple of big sneezes and landed on the disabled list.

Morrow will hope to avoid the same fate.

