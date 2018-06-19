Moscow Bars, Restaurants Already Running Low on Beer During 2018 World Cup

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

Egypt and and Mexico fans cheer outside the Kremlin, in Moscow, on June 17, 2018, during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by Maxim ZMEYEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read MAXIM ZMEYEV/AFP/Getty Images)
MAXIM ZMEYEV/Getty Images

The 2018 World Cup in Russia only started Thursday, yet some bars in Moscow are already exhausting their supply of beer. 

Jack Stubbs of Reuters reported some locations near the Kremlin and Red Square are struggling to meet the demand created by supporters flooding into Russia for the tournament.

One waiter told Stubbs that he and his fellow employees "just didn't think they would only want beer." The waiter said the regular suppliers are running low on beer, too.

The problem could somewhat solve itself as the tournament goes on. The visiting crowd is likely to thin as more countries are eliminated from the World Cup. The group stage wraps up on June 28, at which point the field is halved from 32 teams to 16.

Related

    Russia Leave Egypt Needing World Cup Miracle

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Russia Leave Egypt Needing World Cup Miracle

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every World Cup Team

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Ranking Every World Cup Team

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Russia Defy the Haters: Latest World Cup Standings

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Russia Defy the Haters: Latest World Cup Standings

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Neymar in Doubt to Face Costa Rica

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Neymar in Doubt to Face Costa Rica

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report