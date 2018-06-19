PJ Tucker Says He Spent Nearly $200K on Sneakers This Past Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker could've purchased a single-family home in some areas with the amount of money he spent on sneakers over the past year. 

In an interview with Complex's Matt Welty, Tucker said he wasn't sure of exactly how much he dropped for new kicks but that it's "probably close to [$200,000]."

Tucker is known as a prodigious sneaker collector, and he routinely rotated through multiple pairs of shoes over the course of a game throughout the 2018 NBA playoffs. According to The Undefeated's Aaron Dodson, the seven-year veteran wore 22 different pairs over 17 games as the Rockets reached the Western Conference Finals.

Spending $200,000 on shoes seems a bit excessive, but that figure represents a little over two percent of Tucker's total salary for the 2017-18 season. He earned a little over $7.5 million in his first year in Houston. 

Related

    The Draft Prospect Every Team Should Avoid

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    The Draft Prospect Every Team Should Avoid

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucks' Brown Claims MIL Cop Joked About Beating JR Smith

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bucks' Brown Claims MIL Cop Joked About Beating JR Smith

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    This NBA Draft May Get GMs Fired

    NBA logo
    NBA

    This NBA Draft May Get GMs Fired

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucks' Brown Suing City of Milwaukee

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bucks' Brown Suing City of Milwaukee

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report