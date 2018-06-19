PJ Tucker Says He Spent Nearly $200K on Sneakers This Past Season

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker could've purchased a single-family home in some areas with the amount of money he spent on sneakers over the past year.

In an interview with Complex's Matt Welty, Tucker said he wasn't sure of exactly how much he dropped for new kicks but that it's "probably close to [$200,000]."

Tucker is known as a prodigious sneaker collector, and he routinely rotated through multiple pairs of shoes over the course of a game throughout the 2018 NBA playoffs. According to The Undefeated's Aaron Dodson, the seven-year veteran wore 22 different pairs over 17 games as the Rockets reached the Western Conference Finals.

Spending $200,000 on shoes seems a bit excessive, but that figure represents a little over two percent of Tucker's total salary for the 2017-18 season. He earned a little over $7.5 million in his first year in Houston.