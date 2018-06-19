Russia Stay Perfect with 3-1 Win over Mohamed Salah, Egypt in 2018 World Cup

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Russia kept their perfect start to the 2018 FIFA World Cup going with a 3-1 win over Egypt on Tuesday at Saint Petersburg Stadium despite Mohamed Salah's return to the Pharaohs' starting XI.

Egypt gave the World Cup hosts a firmer test than Saudi Arabia but still pulled away with a vital win after Denis Cheryshev scored his third goal in two matches.



An Ahmed Fathi own goal after half-time put Russia within reach of a second successive victory, only for Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba to score within three minutes of each other and effectively seal their team's place in the round of 16.

Salah made his first appearance of the World Cup, earning and converting a consolatory penalty in the 73rd minute, but he couldn't make the difference for his side as they finished second-best.

Egypt's Supporting Cast Need Salah Going Full Tilt to Succeed

The hype was as high as one would expect leading up to Salah's start on Tuesday, but what could have been a fairy-tale comeback became a story of underperformance.

Manager Hector Cuper deemed the Group A opener against Uruguay too soon a return date for the star, and Salah's World Cup effectively ended after 90 minutes, via Metro Sport:

Some aid from the video assistant referee ensured Salah at least finished with a spot-kick goal to his name, though it came after an uncharacteristically tame first half, per BBC 5 live Sport pundit Pat Nevin:

Barely three weeks have passed since a tussle with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos in the UEFA Champions League final defeat left Salah's World Cup in doubt, and Tuesday's display suggested all is still not right.

If not in a physical sense, then at least with the winger's approach to the task at hand, as he appeared to not be at his voracious best all too frequently. The Match of the Day cast analysed a weak opening half from the attacker (U.K. only):

Hopeful balls were lofted up to Marwan Mohsen, while Trezeguet floated in off his wing to have a say in front of goal. But it seemed clear that Salah was the only one with the class to make a dent.

For Egypt to have any hope of an impressive performance against the World Cup elite, they need him. It's more apparent now than it was prior to Tuesday's match, but Salah wasn't at his most involved, per The Independent:

The nature of Russia's growing lead in the second half stirred something in Salah, an anger and frustration you could feel in his elevated play, but Cuper's team needed that from the first whistle.

Had they seen that, Salah and Egypt might still be in the World Cup running. As it is, though, their Group A finale against Saudi Arabia on Monday will be little more than a dead rubber.

What's Next?

Russia are next in action at Samara Arena on Monday against top Group A challengers Uruguay, who are facing Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as they look to keep pace at the top of the pool.

Egypt will also return to play on Monday against the Green Falcons at Volgograd Arena, where they will hope to sign off their Group A campaign with their first victory of the World Cup.

