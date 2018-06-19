World Cup 2018 Groups Table: Updated Standings After Tuesday's Matches

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Hosts Russia took a huge step towards the last 16 after a 3-1 win over Egypt at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.



Elsewhere, Senegal and Japan top Group H as they also tasted victory. Senegal beat Poland 2-1, while Japan surprised Colombia by the same scoreline.

Here's a look at the updated standings after Tuesday's matches.





Group A (Team, games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 2, +7, 6

2. Uruguay, 1, +1, 3

3. Egypt, 2, -3, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 1, -5, 0

Group B

1. Iran, 1, +1, 3

2. Portugal, 1, 0, 1

3. Spain, 1, 0, 1

4. Morocco, 1, -1, 0

Group C

1. France, 1, +1, 3

2. Denmark, 1, +1, 3

3. Australia, 1, -1, 0

4. Peru, 1, -1, 0

Group D

1. Croatia, 1, +2, 3

2. Iceland, 1, 0, 1

3. Argentina, 1, 0, 1

4. Nigeria, 1, -2, 0

Group E

1. Serbia, 1, +1, 3

2. Brazil, 1, 0, 1

3. Switzerland, 1, 0, 1

4. Costa Rica, 1, -1, 0

Group F

1. Mexico, 1, +1, 3

2. Sweden, 0, 0, 0

3. South Korea, 0, 0, 0

4. Germany, 1, -1, 0

Group G

1. Belgium, 1, +3, 3

2. England, 1, +1, 3

3. Tunisia, 1, -1, 0

4. Panama, 1, -3, 0

Group H

1. Japan 1, +1, 3

2. Senegal 1, +1, 3

3. Poland 1, -1, 0

4. Colombia 1, -1, 0

For the complete standings, visit FIFA.com.

Egypt welcomed talisman Mohamed Salah back for the clash with Russia, but the tournament hosts were not to be denied as they deservedly took all three points.

After a goalless first half the deadlock was broken in bizarre circumstances after 47 minutes. Goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy opted to punch the ball to safety, but it fell to Roman Zobnin who directed it back towards goal. Ahmed Fathi tried to clear but could only direct the ball past his own goalkeeper.

TV presenter Gary Lineker showed how own goals are becoming a theme:

Russia doubled their lead 10 minutes later as Mario Figueira Fernandes burst down the right, before cutting the ball back to Denis Cheryshev to sidefoot home.

Artem Dzyuba thumped home Russia's third before Salah grabbed one back from the penalty spot after he had been pulled down just inside the penalty area.

It's a fine win for Russia who look destined for the knockout stages. They play their final group game on Monday against Uruguay in a match which looks like being a straight battle for top spot. Egypt also play on Monday but will have only pride to play for against Saudi Arabia.

Japan and Senegal lead the way in Group H after wins on Wednesday. The Samurai Blue got off to the perfect start against Colombia, as Shinji Kagawa converted an early penalty after Carlos Sanchez was sent off for handball with less than three minutes gone.

The red card was the first of the 2018 World Cup and also the fastest since 1986, per Opta:

Despite being a man down Colombia hit back before half-time as Juan Quintero tucked a clever free-kick under the wall and past goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima.

However, Japan stepped it up in the second half and managed to find a winner through Yuya Osako. The forward headed home Keisuke Honda's corner on 73 minutes to secure the win.

Senegal had some good fortune in their victory over Poland when Idrissa Gueye's shot took a big deflection off Thiago Cionek and beat goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny for the opening goal.

They doubled their lead on the hour mark when M'Baye Niang latched onto an awful backpass from Grzegorz Krychowiak, flicked the ball past the onrushing Szczesny and rolled it into the empty net.

Football journalist Chris Lepkowski explained where it all went wrong for Poland:

Krychowiak did pull one back late on for Poland as he headed home Kamil Grosicki's free-kick, but it was too little too late.