Mike Hoffman Traded Twice After Fiancee Monika Caryk Accused of Harassment

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The Ottawa Senators traded forward Mike Hoffman to the San Jose Sharks, who then traded him to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday amid allegations his fiancee, Monika Caryk, harassed Sens defenseman Erik Karlsson's wife online.

Ottawa sent Hoffman, defenseman Cody Donaghey and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick to San Jose for forward Mikkel Boedker, defenseman Julius Bergman and a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

Hoffman was then shipped to the Panthers along with a 2018 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for Florida's 2019 second-round pick, a 2018 fourth-round selection and a 2018 fifth-round draft choice.

Shaamini Yogaretnam of the Ottawa Citizen reported last week that Melinda Karlsson filed an order of protection against Caryk, alleging Caryk harassed her for months on the internet and even wished her unborn child dead.

The Karlssons had a stillborn child in March.

Melinda Karlsson also alleged Caryk wrote that someone should "take out" Erik Karlsson's legs to "end his career."

Hoffman vehemently denied the accusations and said he and Caryk support the Karlssons: "There is a 150 percent chance that my fiancee Monika and I are not involved in any of the accusations that have been pursued [that are] coming our way."

Despite Hoffman's denial, his agent, Robert Hooper, acknowledged that the Senators would likely need to trade either Karlsson or his client: "What we've indicated to [Senators general manager] Pierre [Dorion] is that...it would be very difficult for both parties—both Erik and Mike as well as the wives and the fiancees—to co-exist in the same wives' room and the same dressing room."

The Senators heeded Hooper's advice, and Hoffman is now set to resume his playing career in Florida.

Hoffman has scored 20 or more goals in four straight seasons, and the 28-year-old veteran is coming off a 2017-18 campaign that saw him finish with 22 goals and 34 assists as one of the few bright spots for a Sens team that struggled.

San Jose picked up a slew of draft picks in the pair of deals, while Florida added a productive winger to a group of forwards that already includes Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Vincent Trocheck, Nick Bjugstad and Evgeny Dadonov.

Although the Panthers missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, they finished ninth in the Eastern Conference in 2017-18 with 96 points and fell just one point short of reaching the postseason.

In Boedker, the Senators are getting a player who registered 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points last season.

The Denmark native is signed for two more seasons, meaning the Sens have flexibility regarding whether to trade or keep him.

Ottawa also picked up a promising, 22-year-old defenseman in Bergman. He was a second-round pick in the 2014 NHL draft, and the Swede scored 10 goals in 65 AHL games last season.

The Hoffman trade suggests that the Senators picked Karlsson over him, but since Ottawa was terrible last season and Karlsson is set to enter the final year of his deal, the two-time Norris Trophy winner may still be on the trading block as well.