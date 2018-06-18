USGA Apologizes as Video Surfaces of Fans Discussing Violent Sex at 2018 US Open

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

The United States Golf Association issued an apology after two men could be heard discussing violent sex on the TV broadcast of the U.S. Open. The incident occurred during Fox Sports' broadcast Friday.

"We deeply regret the inappropriate language and sentiment expressed by a few fans that was unfortunately picked up by a microphone on the course during today's broadcast," the USGA said in a statement. "We are working closely with our partners at Fox Sports to address this issue."

Per Deadspin's Timothy Burke, one of the men was describing a sexual encounter in which he claimed to have "headbutted" a woman and "smacked that b---h."