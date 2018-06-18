USGA Apologizes as Video Surfaces of Fans Discussing Violent Sex at 2018 US Open

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

ARDMORE, PA - JUNE 10: A USGA logo is seen in the interview room during a practice round prior to the start of the 113th U.S. Open at at Merion Golf Club on June 10, 2013 in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

The United States Golf Association issued an apology after two men could be heard discussing violent sex on the TV broadcast of the U.S. Open. The incident occurred during Fox Sports' broadcast Friday.

"We deeply regret the inappropriate language and sentiment expressed by a few fans that was unfortunately picked up by a microphone on the course during today's broadcast," the USGA said in a statement. "We are working closely with our partners at Fox Sports to address this issue."

Per Deadspin's Timothy Burke, one of the men was describing a sexual encounter in which he claimed to have "headbutted" a woman and "smacked that b---h."

Related

    The Top 10 PGA Golfers of All Time

    Golf logo
    Golf

    The Top 10 PGA Golfers of All Time

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Koepka Goes Back-to-Back at the US Open 🏆

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Koepka Goes Back-to-Back at the US Open 🏆

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Phil's Outrageous Putt Was a Maddening, Successful Troll

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Phil's Outrageous Putt Was a Maddening, Successful Troll

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Shinnecock on Verge of Becoming Obsolete as US Open Host

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Shinnecock on Verge of Becoming Obsolete as US Open Host

    USA TODAY
    via USA TODAY