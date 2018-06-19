NFL Players Trying to Avoid the Bust Label in 2018

0 of 10

Bust.

There's no more feared word in an NFL front office. OK, except for maybe "fired."

But the first word can certainly lead to the second.

No NFL general manager wants to watch a first-round pick fall flat. And yet for all the players here, that's exactly what has happened. In their NFL careers, each has failed to stay healthy and/or failed to perform.

For most of them, 2018 represents a last chance. Some are in the final years of their rookie deals. Others could be in the same boat a season from now—playing out the string after their teams pass on a fifth-year option.

The situations may differ a little, but one thing is constant for every player included here: Each is precariously close to having a scarlet "B" stitched on their jersey.