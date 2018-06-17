Brewers' Adrian Houser Vomits Twice on the Mound; Finishes Inning

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - MAY 26: Adrian Houser #37 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Miller Park on May 26, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Adrian Houser was just trying to seize his moment in an opportunity that could have been once in a lifetime, but there was vomit on his jersey before he even threw a pitch.

According to the New York Post, Houser was recalled from the minor leagues prior to Milwaukee's 10-9 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday and entered the contest in the eighth inning. However, he threw up behind the mound before throwing a single pitch.

The New York Post noted Houser stayed in the game after the grounds crew watered the grass but threw up again a mere two batters later.

Houser ultimately allowed two hits and one run over an inning in what was just his third appearance all season. The last time he appeared in a major league game before the 2018 campaign was in October 2015.

No word on whether Sunday's incident was because of Mom's spaghetti.

