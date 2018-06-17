Landon Donovan Criticized by Past, Present USMNT Members for Supporting Mexico

GUSTAVO BECERRA/Getty Images

Current and former U.S. men's national soccer team players have been critical of Landon Donovan, who suggested in a video for Wells Fargo that American soccer fans should support Mexico at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia:

A number of players quickly disagreed with that take, with many citing the longstanding rivalry between the United States and Mexico in men's soccer:

Former USMNT player Cobi Jones wasn't in favor of rooting for El Tri, either, as he revealed in a post on Instagram:

"Nah man!!! Mexico is not 'my team.' Mexico is a rival in CONCACAF. In sport there is something sacred about rivalries. Meaning and history behind them!!! I don't see Brazil cheering for Argentina. England cheering for Germany. Barca for Madrid. Man U for Liverpool or Lakers for Clippers. Yankees/RedSox etc...It's sports and you're allowed to cheer against someone. Let alone your regional rival!!!"

Donovan also responded to Carlos Bocanegra, a former USMNT teammate, citing Bocanegra's Mexican heritage.

That didn't go over well with another one of his former teammates, Herculez Gomez:

Some folks didn't think the debate was particularly productive one way or another:

Donovan, who is tied with Clint Dempsey for the most goals scored in USMNT history (57), spent time this spring playing for the Liga MX's Club Leon, and it appeared his comments were made in the spirit of solidarity.

Nonetheless, they came at a time when many former and current USMNT players, and supporters alike, are still raw over the team's failure to qualify for the World Cup.