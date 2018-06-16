Tom Brady Tells Oprah Retirement Is 'Coming Sooner, Rather Than Later'

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he's started to consider retirement more because he wants to spend additional time with his kids, who have "brought a great perspective in my life."

On Saturday, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald provided excepts from an interview Brady did with Oprah Winfrey, which is set to air Sunday on OWN.

"I think about [retiring] more now than I used to," he said. "I think I'm seeing there's definitely an end coming sooner, rather than later."

Brady didn't provide a firm timetable for his departure from the NFL, however, only telling Oprah he'll continue to play "as long as I'm still loving it."

The 40-year-old California native is already in the conversation about the greatest player in NFL history thanks to a resume that includes five Super Bowl championships, three MVP awards and 13 Pro Bowl selections to go with numerous other accolades.

His comments about potentially heading toward retirement represent a possible change of heart, though.

In May 2017, Brady told Ian O'Connor of ESPN.com he wanted to play at least until his "mid-40s" and wouldn't rule out trying to play at 50.

"If you said 50, then you can say 60, too, then 70," he said. "I think 45 is a pretty good number for right now. I know the effort it takes to be 40. ... My love for the sport will never go away. I don't think at 45 it will go away."

Brady is under contract with the Patriots through the 2019 season.

New England is set to open the 2018 campaign Sept. 9 against the Houston Texans. It will mark the superstar QB's 19th year in the NFL.