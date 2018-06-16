Lionel Messi Missed Penalty Leads to Historic Draw Between Argentina and Iceland

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

Lionel Messi missed a penalty as Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in Group D at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on Saturday, with the former making their first appearance in a World Cup finals.

Sergio Aguero's emphatic finish gave Argentina the lead in the 19th minute, but that was cancelled out by Alfred Finnbogason just four minutes later.

Argentina were awarded a penalty when Hordur Magnusson bundled over Aguero in the box, but Messi's poor effort was saved by goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson.

Sergio Aguero Can Ease the Burden on Lionel Messi

Despite the world-class goalscoring talent available to Argentina, Messi had to drag them to the World Cup almost single-handedly, and they'll be relying on him if they're to progress deep into the competition.

Aguero offered a ray of light, though, to suggest the talisman may not have to do it all on his own.

The striker ruthlessly took his first goal at a World Cup—he failed to find the net in 2010 or 2014—after Marcos Rojo's wayward shot made its way to him, and he rifled home with his left foot on the turn.

Goal's Dan Edwards and journalist Musa Okwonga praised him:

Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez suggested his team-mates could take a leaf out of his book:

Argentina's lack of creativity often required Messi to drop deep in order to act as the side's playmaker, but if Aguero and their other forward players can be as clinical as they are for their club teams, that could be a viable strategy.

Messi will still be key to their fortunes, though, and while virtually all of Argentina's positive play—aside from the goal—came through him, he can't afford to be missing penalties.

Argentina's Attack Still Can't Mask Defensive Shortcomings

La Albiceleste boast one of the most potent selections of attackers at the World Cup, as demonstrated by their ability to start with Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain on the bench.

Their back line, however, is significantly less impressive.

The Independent's Ed Malyon noted the contrast:

As a result, their defence was routinely exposed by Iceland whenever they pushed forward.

Birkir Bjarnason missed a gilt-edged chance when he side-footed wide after nine minutes, and it came as no surprise when Iceland equalised.

After Argentina failed to clear their lines, goalkeeper Willy Caballero could only palm Gylfi Sigurdsson's shot to the feet of Finnbogason to tap home.

As noted by former England international Gary Lineker and Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi, Argentina's attacking players have their work cut out to make up for their shortcomings at the back:

Even with the forward players available to Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli, they'll surely be punished if they continue to defend as poorly as they did here.

Iceland are Combat Ready on their World Cup Debut

After becoming the surprise package at UEFA Euro 2016, Iceland followed up their success by becoming the smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup.

Given what they've achieved in recent years, it should not come as a surprise that they were competitive in their first outing on football's biggest stage, even against Argentina.

Fox Sports' Keith Costigan noted as much:

Iceland were aggressive and combative from the first minute and offered a threat on the break against Argentina's vulnerable back line.

Edwards summarised the contrast between the two defences on show, while Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl was impressed with their ability to bounce back after going behind:

Croatia and Nigeria won't be easily beaten, but neither opponent will have been encouraged by what they saw, and Iceland could make history again by progressing.

What's Next

Argentina take on Croatia on Thursday, while Iceland face Nigeria the following day.