Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann Lead France Past Australia in 2018 World Cup

Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba helped France beat Australia 2-1 at the Kazan Arena in Russia on Saturday at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Griezmann dispatched a penalty—awarded via the video assistant referee—in the 58th minute to give Les Bleus the lead, though Mile Jedinak equalised from the spot just four minutes later after a handball from Samuel Umtiti.

Paul Pogba struck the winner in the 81st minute when his half-volley snuck in off the crossbar.

France Are Less Than the Sum of Their Parts, and That Will Cost Them

For the first 10 minutes of this match, France looked as though they might run away with the game and perhaps the tournament itself as they overwhelmed Australia with composure and intent, which led to several promising efforts on goal from Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

However, that quickly came to an end once the Socceroos found their feet, and France reverted to type. Despite their almost unrivalled amount of talent, Didier Deschamps' side often struggled to produce what they're capable of.

They demonstrated as much in qualifying when they scored a fairly meagre 18 goals, and after their early flourish, they failed to trouble Australia for much of the contest, lacking rhythm and penetration.

Football writers Andrew Gibney, Sam Tighe and Chris Winterburn noted their issues:

France's talent will be enough to get them through their group and may even carry them to the quarter-finals, but their lack of cohesion is a big problem and one that may be difficult to resolve before the end of the tournament.

If they can't, getting past another top side to contest in the business end of the competition looks beyond them.

VAR Does Not Eliminate Controvery, It Only Enhances It

The use of VAR has not had the smoothest introduction into top-level football. Even after its use in Serie A and the Bundesliga last season, as well as cup competitions in England, this World Cup felt too early for it to be successfully deployed on the international stage.

VAR has the potential to be a major positive in the game if implemented correctly, but one thing is clear; at this stage, it is a source of controversy rather than a tool for eliminating it.

Josh Risdon's last-ditch tackle on Griezmann when he burst into the area initially looked to be a superb challenge, but after getting a touch on the ball, his momentum carried him into the France striker.

Ian McCullough of the Australian Associated Press and sports broadcaster Ian Abrahamsfelt the wrong decision was made following the video review:

By contrast, Soccer Laduma's Joe Crann thought it was a penalty, while sports journalist Jonas Giaever praised VAR's implementation:

With such marginal decisions, there will always be those on both sides of the argument, so VAR won't put an end to the debates—if anything, it will only add another element to them.

Australia's Organisation, Tenacity Gives Hope of Reaching Knockout Phase

While Australia may have come away with nothing from the game, they shouldn't be written off in terms of making it out of the group.

The Socceroos rode their luck early on as France flew out of the traps, but after they settled into the game, they were organised, tenacious and Les Bleus struggled to cause them problems.

Football Weekly's Max Rushden noted the contrast between the two sides:

Australia were well worth their equaliser after Umtiti inexplicably handled the ball above his head just minutes after France took the lead with their penalty, and the Mirror's Darren Lewis believes Peru and Denmark will be wary of them after their showing:

Getting out of the group will be no mean feat, but if they can put in a similar performance in their two remaining games, they could spring a few surprises.