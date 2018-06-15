Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Wants to Be Traded by Spurs; Multiple Teams Linked

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Superstar forward Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants to be traded by the San Antonio Spurs, according to Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports added that Leonard has "grown uncomfortable" with the Spurs, leading to his reported desire to play elsewhere. After the news broke, rumors emerged linking multiple teams to Leonard.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard favors a trade to Los Angeles, and the Lakers appeal to him more than the Clippers. However, the Clippers are also interested, per Wojnarowski. The San Diego State product is an L.A. native.

ESPN.com's Ian Begley noted that while several teams could likely put together a better offer than the New York Knicks, "people close to Leonard have expressed a desire for Leonard to play in New York."

The Boston Celtics are also interested, per Wojnarowski, adding they already had inquired about a possible deal at the February trade deadline. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor added the Philadelphia 76ers as one of the main suitors for Leonard.

Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports reported the Sacramento Kings are interested in trading the No. 2 overall pick in the June 21 draft and dubbed them a "team to watch in the Kawhi sweepstakes" as they want an established star.

A trade would mean he misses out on the supermax contract extension, but according to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, he is willing to leave money on the table because "there's a feeling of betrayal that, at this juncture, appears irreparable" between him and the Spurs.

After finishing third in NBA MVP voting in 2017, Leonard appeared in only nine games last season due to a quadriceps injury.

Throughout the 2017-18 campaign, there was constant speculation and about when and if he would return to the lineup.

In March, Wojnarowski reported there was an "emotional and intense" players-only meeting in which Leonard's teammates implored him to play. Leonard never returned to the lineup, and the Spurs were ousted in the first round of the playoffs by the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Earlier this week, Wojnarowski reported Leonard was scheduled to meet with head coach Gregg Popovich regarding his future with the organization.

Leonard can become a free agent after the 2018-19 season if he declines his player option, which is partly why the conversation needed to be had.

Wojnarowski added that Leonard and Popovich were to discuss "whether a lasting trust and partnership can be rebuilt."

Leonard established himself as an elite player in 2016-17. The two-time All-Star, two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and 2014 NBA Finals MVP averaged 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

His importance to the Spurs was clear in 2017-18 as they went just 47-35, their lowest win total since winning 37 games in the lockout-shortened campaign of 1998-99.

If Leonard's preference is to go to the Lakers, the Spurs could potentially net a sizable and promising return.

L.A. boasts some talented, young players, including Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball as well as pending restricted free agent Julius Randle.

The Lakers also own the No. 25 overall pick in this year's draft and their own first-round pick in 2019.

Leonard's status could also impact the free-agent decision of LeBron James since the latter is rumored to have the Lakers on the short list of teams he would consider joining.